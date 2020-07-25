BREAKING: I Did Not Approve An Increase In Courier Licence Fees– Isa Pantami To NIPOST

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami has reacted to the controversial licence fee increase issued on Friday by the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to businesses operating Courier and Logistics services.

“Please, NIPOST,our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you. Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”, Dr. Pantami tweeted a few minutes ago.

“The increase, is under investigation by my office, since yesterday. The Ministry and the Minister were not involved”, he added.

The new regulations issued by NIPOST creates six categories of licensing ranging from International operators, Regional State, Municipal or Intra-city, and gives special consideration SMEs Licence.





View increased Prices here:





According to the NIPOST, the categorization will enable the licensees to operate at their levels per time and scope. The postal agency said the new regulations will assist SMEs to grow and create youth empowerment that will translate into employment opportunities for Nigerians.

However, Nigerians have expressed strong displeasure at the hike in prices, condemning the new regulations as being harsh and would drive small businesses out.



NIPOST’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao had earlier said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy gave the new regulations what he called “serious considerations before those charges were arrived at and the need for categorizing the operating lincense.” Dr. Pantami however refuted this claim.

He added, “It is part of the strategies to ensure effective service delivery as consumers would know the capacities of the operators they are dealing with.

“Where there can be issues is where a courier/logistics company with capacity for a local government area wants to operate on a state-wide or nation-wide scale. This would not be acceptable.

“If your license is for a state, limit your operations to the state/ region.”

On the fees to be paid by operators for new licenses or renewal, Alao said, ” And you can see that the registration fee and renewal fees are according to the category of the operation of an operator.

“Kindly note that consumers of the courier service would be better off as this will drive charlatans out of the industry. Genuine and serious operators would come back to celebrate this move by the NIPOST.”