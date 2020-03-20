BREAKING: “I just lost my beautiful wife to Cancer” — Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, representing Bayelsa-East senatorial district in the red chamber of the National Assembly, this morning, lost his wife to cancer.
Ben Bruce made this known in a tweet posted on official twitter handle, @benmurraybruce.
“I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken,” he tweeted.