BREAKING| “I will see you soon…” UFC champ, Isreal Adesanya to Romero after the defeat

It was more of the same to start with Adesanya jabbing and moving. Good leg kick from Adesanya and Romero’s leg is showing the effects.

Adesanya blocks the big left from Romero but Romero charges in and lands a big left, his first good shot in some time. Adesanya is throwing more volume but not landing anything.

Romero goes for a takedown and Adesanya staves it off. Romero lands a big left that has Adesanya backing up. Fight is still up for grabs with two minutes left. Good body kick from Romero. And a jab? Didn’t know Yoel knew how to jab.

Big left hand from Romero and he catches a kick and nearly takes Adesanya down who literally sprints away. Romero lands another left hand. Romero feints a takedown but can’t land a punch off it.

Adesanya throws a head kick that gets blocked. Adesanya is avoiding exchanging at all costs and Romero is now getting frustrated.

Leg kick from Adesanya. big left hand from Adesanya in an exchange. Romero charges in ducks under a capoeira kick, taunts Adesanya and lands a left to end the fight. Weird, tough fight to score.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 Romero, 48-47 Romero overall.

Official decision: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).