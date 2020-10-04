BREAKING: IGP Adamu Bans SARS, Other Police Tactical Squads From Carrying Out Routine Patrols

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has banned recently the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) as well as other tactical units of the force from carrying out routine patrols including other conventional low-risk duties.

The disclosure was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba.

According to the statement, other tactical squads of the force that also received ban includes the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anto-Cultism Squad as well as other units that are operating at Federal, Zonal and Command levels.

The ban also interprets that they will cease to mount roadblocks, traffic checks amongst other low-risk duties.

He said that the directive was given by the IGP due to findings that some operatives of the tactical squads use it as disguise to commit all sort of atrocities which is contradicting to their Code of Conduct as well as engagement rules.

IGP Adamu cautioned the Tactical Squads against invading privacy of citizens like unauthorized search of phones and laptops, adding that they are to concentrate to armed robbery cases and other violent crimes.

Condemning acts of abuse of human rights and anomalies displayed by some members of the squad, he however reiterated that FSARS and other Tactical Squads remains important component of the Police Force.

He directed also the X-Squad to monitor activities of Tactical Squads and other police operatives, as arrest and prosecution will be carried out on erring police personnel.

IGP Adamu also stated that the Commissioner of Police handling FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands will be held responsible for occurrences in their area.

Meanwhile, two officers from FSARS, INSPR Sale James and Monday Uchiola and a civilian accomplice, Okechukwu Ogbonna were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for acts of unprofessional conduct, which includes extortion and harass of innocent citizens.