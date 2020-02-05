BREAKING| Ihedioha officially seeks Supreme court review on Judgement

The Former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has on Wednesday officially approached the Supreme court of Nigeria, led my by Justice Tanko Mohammed to review a Judgement delivered against him and his party the People’s Democratic Party, PDP

Reports gathered indicates that the Immediate past Governor of Imo state has today approached the Supreme court seeking a review of the judgement that removed him from office and pronounced the current governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election of the state.

Details shortly…