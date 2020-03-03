BREAKING| Imo Guber Review, Supreme Court to give Judgement

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja who are hearing the review arguments on the reversal of Jan 14, judgment which sacked the then Imo state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and ordered INEC to issue a certificate of rerun to Senator Hope Uzodinma who came a distance 4th in the election, fixes Judgement on review have gone on break and It is assumed that Judgement will be delivered.

more details shortly