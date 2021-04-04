Indian Government Donates 100,000 Doses Of COVID Vaccine To Nigeria

India has donated 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.

According to a statement from the Indian High Commission in Abuja, a consignment of 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines, manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, was delivered to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

The first lot of 3.92 million doses of COVID vaccine under COVAX had reached Nigeria on 2 March 2021.

The statement quoted, Abhay Thakur, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, to have said that the supply of vaccines to Nigeria was in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment, made at the UNGA in September 2020, that “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in fighting Covid19.”

Thakur added that these supplies of Made in India vaccines to Nigeria is in keeping with India’s longstanding, age-old and time-tested ties with Nigeria, based on close friendship and deep mutual trust.

The second-most populous country has supplied 61.426 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 82 countries.

India, which has a population of 1.3 billion, has been administered about 55 million vaccines so far.