BREAKING: International Flights To Resume August 29- Minister

The Federal Government has announced that international flights will resume operations from August 29, 2020.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika who announced this via the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Aviation noted that international flights operations will begin from Lagos and Abuja as it was with domestic flights.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as did with the domestic flight resumption.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. Thank you for your patience”, he said.