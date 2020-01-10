BREAKING| IOC bans kneeling and raised fists from Tokyo Games

New guidelines from the International Olympic Committee prohibit athletes from kneeling or sending any other kind of political messages at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. But athlete support groups say silencing athletes should never be tolerated. Athletes will not be permitted to kneel in protest, use hand gestures or display any political messages at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said. The IOC published new guidelines for the Olympic Charter’s Rule 50 on Thursday specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Summer Games, which will run from July 24 to August 9 in the Japanese capital. Under Rule 50, athletes are prohibited from taking a political stand in the field of play, like the raised fists by American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games.