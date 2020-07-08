Breaking: Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Dies, Aged 61

Ivory Coast Presidency has today announced the death of the West African country’s Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election.

Coulibaly is said to have died on Wednesday, aged 61.

“I am deeply saddened to announce that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the head of government, left us early this afternoon after taking part in a cabinet meeting,” Patrick Achi, secretary-general to the Ivory Coast presidency, said on public television.

Coulibaly had previously been treated for heart-related health issues, only returning to Ivory Coast last week after a two-month absence for medical treatment in France.