BREAKING: June 12: Buhari To Address The Nation 7am Tomorrow

To Commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation tomorrow (Friday) By 7am.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant on New Media to the Ruler, Bashir Ahmad, via a tweet.

He tweeted: “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President @MBuhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am. Television and radio stations enjoined to hook up to network services of the NTA and FRCN.”

