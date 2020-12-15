BREAKING: Kankara Student’s Abductors Demand N250m Ransom

By Seun Adeuyi

Abductors of the students of Government Science Secondary School, (GSS) Kankara, in Katsina State have made a demand of N250million ransom to free the abducted students, The Breaking Times learnt.

A source close to the abduction management team revealed that the demand was made on Sunday, two days after the children were taken from their school hostel.

It was further learnt that security sources disclosed that an additional 15 students have been rescued by the military on Monday and handed over to the Police.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari had on Monday in Daura told President Muhammadu Buhari that there is meaningful progress recorded towards ensuring safe return of the students as they have established contact with the abductors.

Gov. Masari, accompanied by his deputy, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had contacted them, and therefore discussions were on ground, one that will eventually enable safe return of the students.

His words, “We are making meaningful progress and so far, we are positive about their return”.

Continuing, he stated that, “The president is well committed in overseeing the rescue of the abducted pupils. It is only ideal I visit and give him details of efforts so far made in ensuring their rescue”.

The governor added that security agencies had located where the children are being kept.