Breaking: Kano Govt Dethrones Emir Sanusi (VIDEO)

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been dethroned by the Kano State Government.

The removal of Sanusi was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, at the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

According to him, a new emir would soon be appointed.

Also, in an official tweet, Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said “The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Ii at a special sitting held today by the council.”

Below is the Speech by Yakasai removing the Emir.

