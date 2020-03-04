BREAKING: Kano House of Assembly Investigates Emir Sanusi

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday constituted a committee to investigate Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II over a petition forwarded to the house against him.

The member representing Sumaila constituency at the Assembly, Zubairu Hamza raised the issue at plenary on Wednesday.

Zubairu Hamza, the Committee Chairman of Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, read the petition written by Kano Society for the Promotion Education and Culture and one Muhammad Muktar Ja’en alleging violation of Kano Cultural, Traditional Norms and Values and Islamic religious tenets against Emir Sanusi.

The petitioners are accusing Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ii of the alleged violation of Kano Cultural, Traditional norms and values and Islamic Religious tenants.

They also noted that they are in custody of video evidence to back up their claims.

They prayed the house to as a matter of urgency probe the Emir and do the needful.

The Speaker of the House Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa subsequently constituted a committee to probe the petition and get back to the house within seven days.

The eight Man Committee is headed by the House Deputy Speaker Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, with Majority Leader Kabiru Hassan Dashi, Chief Whip Tasiu Ibrahim and all the members of the House Public Complaints and Petitions Committee as members of the Emir’s Investigation Standing Committee.

