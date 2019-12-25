BREAKING| Kanu Nwankwo loses ‘daughter’

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo Wednesday announced the death of the first beneficiaries of his heart foundation turned daughter Enitan. “Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone,” Kanu posted on Twitter. “My daughter gone gone gone I can’t believe this R I P Eniton God knows all.” Kanu’s wife Amara Kanu on Instagram said the 21-year-old died of complications from malaria. Enitan who was 2-year-old when she benefitted from the former Arsenal player’s foundation just completed her university education before moving to Nigeria. Amara said she moved back to Lagos to work for the Kanu’s prior to her death. “Enitan was just 2 years old when she had her open surgery done in London courtesy of the Kanu Heart Foundation,” Amara said on Instagram on Wednesday.
