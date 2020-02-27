BREAKING| Lagos State investigates suspected case of Coronavirus

According to a tweet by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the suspected case of Coronavirus was reported at Reddington Hospital, Lagos, and is currently under isolation at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba

“We are currently investigating. Patient, blood samples were taken for investigation. We await the result, ” the tweet stated.

Further, the tweet stated: “While we call for calm, we urge Lagosians not to panic as there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus in Lagos as at today.

“We urge citizens to disregard any information about #COVIDー19 that did not emanate from @LSMOH, @NCDCgov, and @Fmohnigeria.

“We would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are high and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard our State.

The tweet said the attention of the LSMOH has been drawn to news making the roundabout the suspected case of #COVIDー19 at Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

vanguard