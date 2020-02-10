BREAKING| MADAM Obiageli gifted N1m by Northerns

Remember Madam Obiageli that was promoted by Governor Zulum for her punctuality and dedication to work has been rewarded with another sum of 1 million naira by some goodhearted northerners.

SA media to Gov Zulum, Dogo Shettima paid Mrs Obiageli a visit today.

Some concerned Borno residents donated One Million naira in appreciation of her service.

Shettima visited to deliver the money.

See screenshot from Yusuf Adeboye who announced this on Facebook :