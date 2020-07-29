BREAKING: Magu Reacts To Evidence Tabled Against Him By Ozekhome

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has on Wednesday, kicked against the appearance of prominent lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

Reports indicate that Ozekhome had on Tuesday testified against Magu, submitting six pieces of evidence including two video clips and some documents. He had further testing against Magu, listing alleged leadership failures and the investigative deficiencies of the anti-graft agency under the former acting chairman.

However, speaking on Ozekhome’s appearance, Magu’s lawyer, Tosin Ojaomo, said he knew the lawyer was invited by the panel but it was unfortunate that Ozekhome’s testimony will be used against his client.

He added that Ozekhome, who had publicly lambasted the leadership of the EFCC and Magu, was a sign that the panel is desperately trying to indict his client, by bringing in persons with grievances against him.

“This is not how panels are supposed to act. We all remember how the Justice Oputa panel conducted itself professionally many years ago. People, who were invited, were given petitions ahead of time so that they could defend themselves. Till date, Magu has not received any petition. Is this fair?” Ojaomo opined.

“We are aware of the visit of Chief Ozekhome. His grouse is the freezing of his account in 2017, which was later unfrozen. Unfortunately, it only goes on to show that the panel is on a fishing expedition, because the panel is also inviting people, who have a score to settle with Magu,” he said.