BREAKING: Magu Released From Detention

The recently suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been released from detention.

Magu was released nine days after been held in detention following investigations of alleged corrupt practices in the Commission.

Recall that Magu was arrested July 6 at the Wuse II office of the EFCC by security agents and taken to the Presidential Villa, where he was to appear before a presidential panel investigating alleged corruption and insurbordination.

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami accused Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds.

DSS had denied arresting Magu who according to reports was arrested by security agents believed to be operatives of the Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CID, while the EFCC said he was only invited for questioning.