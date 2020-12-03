BREAKING: Maina’s Lawyer Withdraws From The Case

By Idowu Maryam

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the prayers of Mr Adeola Adedipe, who is representing Common Inputs Ltd. to withdraw from the money laundering case that’s been brought against the company by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Resuming the trial in Abuja on Thursday, Justice Okon Abang in a bench ruling granted the lawyer’s application to withdraw from the case, with reasons that he has not been paid for his services and is unable to know the whereabouts of Mr. Maina who engaged him to represent the company.

The company is the second defendant of the case.

Mr. Maina, a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task team is facing trial in his absentia having skipped bail for money laundering of alleged N2billion fraud and money laundering offenses.

However Maina was last week arrested in Niger Republic and the Interpol is making every thing possible to extradict him to Nigeria.

