Breaking: Major Stabbings Reported In Birmingham

The city of Birmingham, United Kingdom, has recorded several knife attacks during the night and several people have been injured. The background to the incident is still completely unclear.

However, the police advise residents to avoid the inner city district. The city of Birmingham was focus point for an incident in which several people were injured by knife stabs.

A message from the local police said that a first attack in the city center was reported around 0.30 a.m. A short time later there were reports of further attacks in the immediate vicinity.

“At the moment we cannot say how many people have been injured or how serious the injuries are,” said the police. There are emergency paramedics on site to provide medical care for the injured.

The West Midlands Police classified the incident as a “major incident” – emphasizing the seriousness of the situation – and advised residents to avoid the inner city district. Some streets have also been closed.

The force said: “We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.”

It said emergency services were working together at the scene, and making sure that those who were injured received medical care.

“At this early point in time, any speculation would be inappropriate,” the statement said.

With just under 1.1 million inhabitants, Birmingham is the largest city in the West Midlands region of England and the second largest in Great Britain. In the past it was considered the industrial heart of the country.

