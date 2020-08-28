BREAKING: Man Arrested By Ondo Police For Dumping 3-Week-Old Baby Into Canal

One Muyiwa Ayorinde has been arrested by police officials after he dumped his own three weeks old baby inside a canal located in Akure.

The culprit, Ayorinde placed the baby inside a bag that was coloured black and came directly to the canal, dumped the baby and took to his heels.

Luck however, ran out on him as he was spotted by someone around.

The baby’s cry alerted passers by, and immediately some persons jumped inside the canal and brought out the abandoned baby. He was later rushed to the hospital.

The police intervened on time as the culprit would have probably been beaten to death by angry youths that immediately descended on him, after dumping baby and tried escaping.

One of the persons among the group that rescued the baby from the canal, said the baby has been rushed to nearby hospital and that the injured father, has been handed directly to the police.

The baby however, died at the hospital it was rushed to.