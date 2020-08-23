BREAKING: Many Feared Dead, Others Arrested In Enugu As Police Clash With IPOB Members

There was pandemonium at Emene, Enugu on Sunday, as many were feared to have been killed in wake of clash between security operatives and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Emene and its environs were put in state of commotion, as people scampered for safety, so as not to get caught in the heat of the clash between both groups.

Some police operatives were said to have invaded the Community Secondary School in Emene, to disrupt and arrest members of IPOB holding meeting there.

The Members resisted arrest and the whole show got messy from there. The police, requested backup as they were being overwhelmed by the IPOB men.

It took no time for backup to come as the army, DSS and police operatives flooded the scene of the clash.

There were several gunshots around Saint Patrick School and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The IPOB members that escaped, were chased into the school by the security men.