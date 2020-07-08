BREAKING: Minister Of Education Suspends Reopening Of Federal Schools; Halts WAEC Exams

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has just announced that schools under control of the Federal Government will not be reopening for the forthcoming WAEC Exams.

Speaking at the Federal Executive Council Brief(FEC) on Wednesday, Adamu said: “I appeal to State Governments that have announced schools’ resumption to reconsider it. I think it’s not safe. Let’s protect our children.”

Adamu further urged the suspension of the West African Examinations Council(WAEC) examinations, appealing to State Governments to toe the FG’s line.

“This is not the right time to reopen”, he said.