BREAKING: “More Than 100,000 People Have Recoverd From #COVID19”

More than 100,000 people have now recoverved from the dreaded coronavirus across the globe, according to the spectator index.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, its worldwide fatality rate has risen in step, showing the novel coronavirus may be deadlier than originally anticipated outside of China.

The fatality rate doubled over the past two months up from 2.1% as of January 20 to to 4.4% as of March 23, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The rate varies drastically from country to country and by age group, and is constantly evolving as more cases are confirmed and testing efforts ramp up.