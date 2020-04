The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has admitted an error in yesterday’s results computation, where it announced a COVID19 case in Ekiti State.

In a recent tweet via its verified Twitter handle, on Sunday, the NCDC wrote:

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.

“Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4.”

Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4