BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 11 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.”

“As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” the NCDC said in a recent tweet.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020