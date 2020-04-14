0 comments

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 11 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Lagos

by on April 14, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says “eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.”

“As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” the NCDC said in a recent tweet.

See tweet:

Breaking News, Health, Nation, News

LagosNCDC

Seun Adeuyi


