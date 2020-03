The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC said in a tweet, on Thurday.

The NCDC added: “As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death.”

