BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases of Covid19.

The NCDC announced on their twitter account that 9 persons in Lagos have tested positive to the disease and also 5 persons in Abuja FCT.

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT



As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.