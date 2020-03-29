BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases of Covid19.

The NCDC as at 9:30pm today 29th of march 2020 have reported 14 new cases of covid19
The NCDC announced on their twitter account that 9 persons in Lagos have tested positive to the disease and also 5 persons in Abuja FCT.
“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria;9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT” @NCDCgov said
BREAKING: Nigerian Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede Tests Positive For #COVID19
BREAKING: Nigerian Police Allegedly Destroys Foodstuffs At Obalende Market In Lagos As Traders Fail To Comply With The #SitAtHome Order [PHOTOS]