BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases of Covid19.

by on March 29, 2020
 

The NCDC as at 9:30pm today 29th of march 2020 have reported 14 new cases of covid19

The NCDC announced on their twitter account that 9 persons in Lagos have tested positive to the disease and also 5 persons in Abuja FCT.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria;9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT” @NCDCgov said

