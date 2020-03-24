0 comments

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria

by on March 24, 2020
 

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been Confirmed in Nigeria; 1 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 1 in Buachi State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC in a tweet said both “cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.”

“As at 06:25pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 hbae Ben discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC added.

READ  Soldiers Clear Boko Haram Positions, Recover Arms, Rescue 21 Captives
Breaking News, Health, Nation, News

covid-19

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 