BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been Confirmed in Nigeria; 1 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 1 in Buachi State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC in a tweet said both “cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.”

“As at 06:25pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 hbae Ben discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC added.

As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/JbCVwSrxFd — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet



Currently;

Lagos- 29

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1



Total: 44 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020