BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 2 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria

Two new cases of Coronavirus have been Confirmed in Nigeria; 1 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 1 in Buachi State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC in a tweet said both “cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.”
“As at 06:25pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 hbae Ben discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC added.
