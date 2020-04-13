BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 20 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 343

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo
“As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. No of states with confirmed cases:19,” the NCDC said in a recent tweet.
