BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 34 New Cases of Covid19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has just reported 34 new cases of the dreaded Covid19 in Nigeria.

These 34 cases include;

Lagos-18

Kano-12

Katsina-2

Delta-1

Niger-1

As at 11:20 pm on the 15th of April, the NCDC confirmed 407 Covid19 cases, 128 discharged and 12 deaths.

