BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 34 New Cases of Covid19

by on April 15, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has just reported 34 new cases of the dreaded Covid19 in Nigeria.

These 34 cases include;

Lagos-18

Kano-12

Katsina-2

Delta-1

Niger-1

As at 11:20 pm on the 15th of April, the NCDC confirmed 407 Covid19 cases, 128 discharged and 12 deaths.

“Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.” @NCDCgov tweeted

