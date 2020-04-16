0 comments

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 35 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 442

by on April 16, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo

“As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths,” the NCDC said in a recent tweet.

READ  EFCC Releases Atiku’s Son-in-law, Arrests Former Presidential Aspirant, Turaki
Breaking News, Health, Nation, News

coronavirus

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 