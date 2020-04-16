BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 35 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Nigeria — Toll Now 442

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

“As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths,” the NCDC said in a recent tweet.

As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths