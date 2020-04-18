0 comments

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 49 New Cases of Covid19 in Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has again updated Nigerians on new cases which have been confirmed 10:40pm on the 18th of April.

These cases include :23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun State ,1 in Ekiti state and 1 in Oyo state, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 542. With 166 patients discharged and 19 deaths.

@NCDCgov tweeted

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos 12 in FCT 10 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Ekiti As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 166 Deaths: 19

