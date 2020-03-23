BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases in Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, via their Twitter handle @NCDCgov, has officially announced the confirmation of five (5) new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The breakdown of these news cases of COVID-19 is as follows:

Two (2) in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Two (2) in Lagos State

One (1) in Edo State

Two of the these new five cases are returning travellers from The United Kingdom.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 35 (33 Active Cases, 2 Discharged).

For a breakdown of confirmed cases by states in real time, see below:

24 in Lagos State

6 in FCT Abuja

2 in Ogun State

1 in Ekiti State

1 in Oyo State

1 in Edo State.