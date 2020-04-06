BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 6 New Cases Of Covid19—Toll Now 238

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control as at 9:30pm 6th of April has confirmed 6 new cases of corona virus in the country.
The cases reported are : 2 in Kwara State, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in FCT bringing the total number of cases:
238 confirmed cases. 35 discharged and 5 deaths
PDP Says #COVID19 Exposes APC-led FG’s Social Intervention as Hoax, Berates APC For Fleecing Nigerians
Nigerian Ruler Buhari, Orders Release of Bags of Rice Seized by Customs to be Distributed Among Nigerians
Chinese”Doctors and Nurses Will at no Time have any Physical Contact with any Patient” — House of Rep Speaker