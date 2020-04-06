0 comments

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 6 New Cases Of Covid19—Toll Now 238

April 6, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control as at 9:30pm 6th of April has confirmed 6 new cases of corona virus in the country.

The cases reported are : 2 in Kwara State, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in FCT bringing the total number of cases:

238 confirmed cases. 35 discharged and 5 deaths

