The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follow:

“33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi, and 1 in Imo”

“As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the Centre said in a recent tweet.

