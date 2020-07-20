BREAKING: NDDC Boss Collapses During Investigative hearing

Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Affairs Kemebradikumo Pondei has just been taken out of the ongoing investigative hearing of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for medical reasons.

Pondei who fainted while answering questions from the lawmakers on allegations of the N536 million paid to a certain group of people known as “Save Lives of Niger Delta People” was immediately carried out of the venue.

The House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta amidst the pandemonium took a 30 minutes break.

See video below:

NDDC Boss Pondei Faints During Public Hearing As House Committee Questions Payment Of N536m To A Group Associated with “Save Lives Of Niger Delta People”

Source: Channels Television