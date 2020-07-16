BREAKING: NDDC Boss, Others Walk Out On Lawmakers, Says They Won’t Get Fair Hearing

The Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC, has walked out on lawmakers at an investigative hearing put together by the House of Representatives.

The Commission on Thursday refused to make presentations before the House Committee on NDDC.

Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, said the Commission cannot partake an investigative hearing which is being presided over by the chairman of the committee who has been accused by the NDDC of hijacking the Commission’s projects.

According to him the commission will not get a fair hearing for the reasons he clearly stated.

On its part the House of Representatives the NDDC’s resolved to issue a warrant of arrest compelling Professor Pondei to appear before the lawmakers and make a proper submission.