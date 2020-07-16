BREAKING| NDDC: Police Occupy Joy Nunieh’s Port Harcourt Home

Police officers are currently laying siege on the Port Harcout residence of Former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Joy Nunieh.

This was revealed by Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, in a tweet, on Thursday morning.

In his words, “Dozens of policemen are circling the House of Joy Nunieh, the former MD of NDDC, who is scheduled to testify before a House of Reps panel today as part of the ongoing probe of NDDC.”

Soyombo said the policemen arrived at Nunieh’s residence at 3 Owuru Creek View, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, at about 4am.

Their presence means she cannot leave for the Port Harcourt International Airport, where she should be connecting a flight to Abuja.

Nunieh recently accused Niger Delta Minister Godswil Akpabio of trying to “come up” on her after failing to bribe her and convince her to take an oath of secrecy in Abuja.

Nunieh aslo alleged that Akpabio attempted to inflate the NDDC budget during her reign as Managing Director.

Nunieh disclosed that Akpabio ordered her to include some projects from the refugee commission in the budget of the NDDC.

She said: “Akpabio wrote me to put a list of projects from the refugee commission in the budget of NDDC. Refugee commission is another federal government commission for IDPs.

“How do you tell me to put some of their projects in the NDDC budget when we have so many things to do in the Niger Delta? How do you explain that?”

Nunieh had accused Akpabio of removing her from office because she refused to do his alleged fraudulent bidding.

Reacting, the minister claimed that the former NDDC boss had character problem.