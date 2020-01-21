Breaking News: Amotekun, Nigeria Police takes over protest venue in Lagos

Men of the Nigerian Police force has taken over the venue of the proposed Amotekun protest in Lagos state.

The police on Tuesday morning barricaded the venue of the protest, citing directives from the Inspector General of Police.

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the office of the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice had earlier declared the establishment of Operation Amotekun by the south west governors as illegal.

The protest was scheduled to take place at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Lagos. It was organised by the Yoruba World Congress and tagged “Amotekun Solidarity Walk ”.

According to reports by eye witness at the venue of the protest, about twenty (20) police vans were seen at the Gani Fawehinmi park, thereby preventing free flow of movement of protesters and other vehicular activities in the area