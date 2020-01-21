Breaking News: Boko Haram has Killed another Abducted CAN Chairman in Adamawa

Pastor Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state has been killed by members of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko haram.

Andimi was captured by Boko Haram early this January when the sect attacked Michika.

He hails from Kwada village in Chibok local government area of Borno state but worked as a pastor in Michika, in Adamawa State.

According to reports made available to The Breaking Times, Pastor Andimi was killed by Boko Haram on Monday.

It was reported that the insurgents reached out for a negotiations, and the church was still trying to see how they can meet with the demands of the group before the unfortunate incident.

It was also reported that the clergyman was seen in a video clip, asking the governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri to rescue him.

“I have never been discouraged, because all conditions that one finds himself …is in the hand of God. God who made them to take care of me. So, the summary of my speech; I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here,” he said.