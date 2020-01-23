Breaking News! Fatai Yusuf, A Popular Trado-Medical Practitioner is dead

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a popular traditional medical expert Alh. Fatai Yusuf (Aka Oko Oloyun).

Yusuf was killed on Thursday by unknown gunmen along Igbo-Ora-Eruwa Road.

Confirming the sad incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi, said that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin in Oyo State.

The Police PRO said, the Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners for an on-the-spot fact-finding mission.

He told newsmen that CP, Mr. Olukolu has directed a high-powered manhunt for the hoodlums that perpetrated the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice.