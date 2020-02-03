Breaking News: Imo Guber Election-Fire Engulfed INEC Office in Owerri

Fire has engulfed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Imo State.

The Public Relations Officer, PRO, INEC, Emmanulla Opara, confirmed this to newsmen on sunday, adding that the source of the inferno has not been known to INEC.

He however confirmed that the fire incident destroyed vital areas of the office but the commission is yet to ascertain the total cost of damages done to the building.

However, it has been reported that the incident is connected to the current legal tussle between Hope Uzodinma of the APC and Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP.

According to a concern citizen of the state that does not want his name on print, he alleged that some paid agent of the APC in the state may have ignited the fire in order to hide some vital information that may aid the supreme court in the ongoing review process.

The former Governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha has approached the Supreme Court, asking for a review of the January 14, 2020 judgement that ousted Ihedioha.