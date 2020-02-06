Breaking News! INEC Deregisters 75 Political Parties, Fixes Date for Ondo, Edo Guber Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has deregistered 75 Political Parties in Nigeria. The Commission also announced September 19 and October 10, 2020 as the dates for Edo and Ondo 2020 Governorship elections respectively.

In a press conference on Thursday, the commission says, the 75 political parties did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution. However, one of the political parties, the APP filed a suit in court and obtained an order restraining the Commission fromderegistering it.

According to the commission, only eighteen (18) political parties meets the requirements of the law and only this 18 can participate in an elections.

The Commission stated that the deregistered political parties could not win at least twenty five percent (25%) of votes cast in each of the states of the federation and could not win twenty five (25%) percent in one local government in a state or one seat in a state or National Assembly.

More details later.