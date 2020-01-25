Breaking News! Leah Sharibu gives birth to a Baby Boy.

The Only Remaining Dapchi school girl still in Boko Haram captivity has been delivered of a baby boy.

A source close to the insurgents revealed that Leah was married off to a top Boko Haram commander who lives in Niger Republic.

According to the source, Leah was delivered of the baby early Saturday morning in Niger Republic.

The source added that the insurgents had wanted to release her but promised to do so after her delivery