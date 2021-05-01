BREAKING NEWS: Man Who Tricked Missing Job-Seeker To Attend Fake Interview, Arrested

The man who tricked a job-seeker, known as Hiny Humoren, to attended an interview at Ibaiko Ibaiku close to Airport Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the victim had gone missing while attending a job interview in Akwa Ibom on Thursday.

Earlier, she had tweeted via her handle, @HinyHumoren, that she needed a job and some persons had suggested prospective employers to her.

“#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking ctitically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request,” Humoren had tweeted on Tuesday.

But a tweep, @UmohUduak1, who identified as the job-seeker’s friend raised the alarm on Thursday that her friend was nowhere to be found.

@UmohUduak1 tweeted, “Y’all my friend is in trouble and she needs our help. I’m currently in Lagos and I can’t help than to put this out there.

“Earlier today she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house.

“To cut everything short, she sent me a 1sec audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me but immediately I called her I heard her screaming. Someone, please help her out.”

@UmohUduak1’s cries for help attracted the Nigerian Twitter community which has since been calling on the security agencies to find the victim.

The hashtag, #FindHinyUmoren, has so far become a trend with over 125,000 tweets.

In an updated post on Saturday, @UmohUduak1 said:

“He has been arrested, hopefully, he will tell us where he took my friend to. We couldn’t have done this without your help. I’m grateful 😭🙏”

