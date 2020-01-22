Breaking News! PDP Announced Another NEC for Monday.

Breaking News!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced another meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC), for Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, Nigeria.

Recall that the party had the 87th NEC meeting last Friday January 17, 2020, wherein the PDP condemned in clear terms the judgment of the Imo State Guber election by the Supreme Court.

Governor Ihedioha of the PDP was sacked by a five man panel of the Supreme Court justices headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The controversial judgment generated tension and protest around the country as the PDP called for the review and reversal of the ruling.

The 88th NEC meeting will hold by 11:00Am