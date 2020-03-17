Breaking News! PDP Raises Alarm Over Zamfara Matter Before Supreme Court, cautions the CJN not to allow himself to be manipulated by the APC

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm and expresses concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara state governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) is asking the Apex Court to review its own judgment.

In a press conference delivered this evening by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Party reminded Nigerians and the international community that the Supreme Court had earlier declined to review the case when the request was brought before it by the APC immediately after the judgment was delivered by the court.

The PDP is worried that the same court that declined to review the judgment is going back to not only review the judgment but also reserved ruling on the review.

The statement reads in parts.

The PDP wishes to alert Nigerians that this is another plot by the APC to once again manipulate the judicial process and secure judgment through the back door.

Nigerians will recall that the Supreme Court had consistently decided on the finality of judgments reached at the court. As such, all issues bothering on review were never reserved for judgment because of its belief in the infallibility of its own judgment.

Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court, which was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo state governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment.

The PDP therefore urges the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated by the APC or its agents into a judicial summersault that is capable of causing serious constitutional and political crisis in out country.