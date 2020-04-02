BREAKING: Niger State Govt Debunks Report Of Driver Who Tested Positive To #COVID19 Escaping From Isolation Centre

The Niger State Government has debunked reports of a driver who tested positive to the dreaded coronavirus, escaping from the isolation centre in Bida.

This was contained in a tweet on the official twitter handle of the Governor of Niger, @GovNiger.

“This is false, no driver tested positive for COVID19 in Niger State, Disregard the Whatsapp Broadcast going around,” @GoNiger tweeted.

This is False, No Driver tested Positive for #COVIDー19 in Niger State, Disregard the Whatsapp Broadcast going around. https://t.co/cYgxy97v8v — Governor Niger (@GovNiger) April 2, 2020

InsideArena had earlier reported that a commercial driver who tested positive to the pandemic has escaped from the isolation centre in Bida, Niger State and now on the run.

This according to InsideArena was disclosed by Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammed Makunsudi, while addressing reporters in Minna, on Tuesday.

He declared him wanted, adding that a special team has been tasked to fish him out.

Dr Makunsudi said: “We are surprised that he escaped and how he escaped from the isolation is still a misery to us, but manhunt for the man has intensified.”